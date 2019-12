GoHereDoThis: Top 5 Things You Should Do This Week!

Christmas isn't complete without Plum Cakes, and you know where you can blindly order them from? Nilgiri's! Having been in the business for nearly over a century now, you can bet their Christmas cakes are the real deal. Be it a boozy plum cake, indulgent fruit and nut cake, or any of their desserts, they've never disappointed. So place your orders for that perfect Christmas cake now! For a more home-style options, we suggest you hit up Thom's Bakery for their version of a Plum Cake. If not, here are a whole bunch of other places to order plum cakes from.