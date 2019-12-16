#GoHereDoThis: Top 5 Things You Should Do This Week!

Got no plans? Our weekly guide will sort you out!

Attend The LBB Pub Crawl

'Tis the season to be jolly, and in that spirit, we've curated a pub crawl so you can be in "high spirits" in the run up to Christmas! Starting at Laughing Llama on Brigade Road, you'll also be hitting up, Shakesbeirre, and Sotally Tober. Yes there will be plenty of events through the crawl like a  Pub Quiz, Trivia events and a DJ so you get some dancing too. Buying a pass for INR 1,200 will entitle you to -- 4 Drinks, merch for winning, so sign up already!  

Bars

Laughing Llama Gastropub

4.1

148/149, St. Thomas Building, Brigade Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Bring Christmas Home

If you STILL haven't decorated for Christmas, we suggest you head to Raave's Brighten Christmas on Commercial Street NOW! With everything from trees to a Santa costume in store, they'll have your home looking like Christmas in no time. Buntings, baubles, beads, tinsel, and even the Manger scene can be found here, and a lot of (Christmas themed) stuff that you can use through the year. 

Home Décor Stores

Raave's

3.7

177, 2nd Floor, Commercial Street, Tasker Town, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru

Buy Classic Plum Cakes

Christmas isn't complete without Plum Cakes, and you know where you can blindly order them from? Nilgiri's! Having been in the business for nearly over a century now, you can bet their Christmas cakes are the real deal. Be it a boozy plum cake, indulgent fruit and nut cake, or any of their desserts, they've never disappointed. So place your orders for that perfect Christmas cake now! For a more home-style options, we suggest you hit up Thom's Bakery for their version of a Plum Cake. If not, here are a whole bunch of other places to order plum cakes from.
Department Stores

Nilgiris

Monarch Plaza, 57/1, Brigade Road, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Bling Up Your Christmas Look

For those of you who take Christmas parties seriously and want to match the bling and cheer Christmas decor brings, head to Commercial Street to shop for accessories that match the season. Be it versatile Indo-Western jhumkas, sparkly studs, or glamorous danglers, cuffs, and neckpieces, you're likely to find it here. And on a budget that too. 

Other

Commercial Street

Tasker Town, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru

    Up Your Gifting Game

    Forgot to do your Christmas shopping? Need to gift a not-so-close friend something but you're not sure what? Fear not, as Miniso usually has something for everyone. Be it cute stationery, household articles, or minimalist yet cute home accents, there's really something for whatever level of closeness you feel for the present's recipient. In fact, you might even walk out of there with a gift for yourself. 

    Department Stores

    Miniso

    4.1

    Phoenix Marketcity, G-20, Whitefield Main Road, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru

