#GoHereDoThis: Top 5 Things You Should Do This Week!
Attend The LBB Pub Crawl
'Tis the season to be jolly, and in that spirit, we've curated a pub crawl so you can be in "high spirits" in the run up to Christmas! Starting at Laughing Llama on Brigade Road, you'll also be hitting up, Shakesbeirre, and Sotally Tober. Yes there will be plenty of events through the crawl like a Pub Quiz, Trivia events and a DJ so you get some dancing too. Buying a pass for INR 1,200 will entitle you to -- 4 Drinks, merch for winning, so sign up already!
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Bring Christmas Home
If you STILL haven't decorated for Christmas, we suggest you head to Raave's Brighten Christmas on Commercial Street NOW! With everything from trees to a Santa costume in store, they'll have your home looking like Christmas in no time. Buntings, baubles, beads, tinsel, and even the Manger scene can be found here, and a lot of (Christmas themed) stuff that you can use through the year.
- Upwards: ₹ 240
Buy Classic Plum Cakes
Bling Up Your Christmas Look
For those of you who take Christmas parties seriously and want to match the bling and cheer Christmas decor brings, head to Commercial Street to shop for accessories that match the season. Be it versatile Indo-Western jhumkas, sparkly studs, or glamorous danglers, cuffs, and neckpieces, you're likely to find it here. And on a budget that too.
Up Your Gifting Game
Forgot to do your Christmas shopping? Need to gift a not-so-close friend something but you're not sure what? Fear not, as Miniso usually has something for everyone. Be it cute stationery, household articles, or minimalist yet cute home accents, there's really something for whatever level of closeness you feel for the present's recipient. In fact, you might even walk out of there with a gift for yourself.
