Drop By This Place For An Authentic Pashtun Meal!

If you are a meat lover and you salivate just thinking about 'Mutton kebabs' and 'Mutton Nihari', then Azra & Himayath Khan's Ghiza Kitchen should be your next stop. Talk about authentic curated food experiences in Bangalore and 'Ghiza Kitchen' is a serious contender for the top spot. Breaking the traditional way of introducing cuisines through fine dining restaurants and much pomp and show, this Bangalore based couple, with roots in Pakistan, decided to open their home and their hearts to Fellow Bangaloreans with a passion for good food. And boy, did we get lucky! To say that it's a home-cooked meal, served in a makeshift 'majlis' in an unassuming living room of this couple's home, would be perhaps an understatement. Appearances can be deceptive, and so is the meal at Ghiza Kitchen. While you realize that you're in an informal setup, the culinary experience leaves you to spellbound and your take away is only the taste of good food and some interesting conversations. Right from the 'Sherbat' served at the start of the meal, everything here is sumptuous and delish, to say the least. The menu is slightly dynamic for the sake of variety. We started with 'Happy Blankets' as the first course. A cheesy chicken 'Samosa like' version with an amazing flavour. Next in line was the 'Kosh Maza Shami' (Shami kebabs), slightly crisp on the outside but extremely soft and 'melt in the mouth'. You will lose count of how many you've had coz there will be trays passed around with freshly fried batches one after the other. The 'Charsi tikka' served next with a fried bread is one of the popular street food variants from Pakistan. The 'Afghani Pilaf' served with the 'Dum Afghan' sets the mood for the main course. In between some fluffy and warm 'kulchas' are also served for those who prefer bread. 'Dum afghan', we were told, is slow-cooked Mutton, literally left to cook overnight. The result is meat so tender that it falls off the bone. And the culmination of it all is the 'Mutton Nihari', another super succulent Mutton dish with rich gravy to be enjoyed best with the kulchas or the pilaf. After having had your fill, indulge in a bowl of 'Lab-e-Jaan', a custard dessert that's served chilled and is the perfect finish. Himayath is a gracious host and keeps you engaged in conversations centred around food and his experiences of travelling and trying out the local cuisine in Pakistan. There's never a dull moment here. Intrigued? Check out their social media pages for the next meal and book already!