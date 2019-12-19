Beach Please! Admire The Wonders Of Nature Here In Kerala

Kollam’s most popular lake, Ashtamudi is surrounded by so many coconut trees on one side and an endless coastline on the other. It’s a rare sight to catch, two different water bodies like these, so close to each other. Reaching Kollam is pretty simple. I took a local train from Allapuza to Kollam for INR 40. The journey was four-hour long but beautiful. The landscape drastically changed from lush green to breezy green when we touched our destination. I moved on to Varkala, which is also connected by train, bus, and auto. It’s not so far from here. If you’re in Kollam and you keep yourself from seeing the Ashtamudi lake and the MG beach, then you’re doing injustice to yourself. In fact, you should go there for a morning walk. The moment you’ll reach the point where the lake and the sea merge, you’ll be overwhelmed with joy. It’s such a wonderful marvel of nature. The beach is pretty rocky and is not recommended for swimming, but it’s a nice place to just sit back and watch the waves lash at the coast. The lake is so still and calm especially in comparison to the constant movement in the sea. I can’t help but smile as I recall the memories of actually being there. Now that #KerelaIsOpenAgain, you should probably plan a vacation in God’s own country. And when you’re there, don’t forget to visit this beautiful creation. Kollam means coconut trees, and the place has plenty of them. Just sip some coconut water and enjoy the view of a lake and ocean at the same time, and thank me later!