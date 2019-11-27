Go Italia: A Terrace Lounge With Amazing Food & Drinks!

Go Italia located in Koramangala is one of the best places to spend the evenings with friends and family members. A very pocket-friendly and a decent ambience with great food is what everyone wants. Located in the top of NGV club this place is open to the public. The setup of the terrace lounge is well planned and occupied with perfect lighting. While talking about the food we tried the starters like 1. Veg fillet 2. Fish fingers 3. Onion rings 4. Cheese balls 5. Chicken wings The starters were so well cooked and fresh. quality and quantity-wise it was so best for the price. Starters were not over fried or spiced up and were cooked to perfection. Well talking about the main course one must try their 1. Pizza 2. Italian rice 3. Tray baked chicken 4. Aglio Riso The main course was really promising and satisfying. The main was well made with perfection and was a perfect feast to us. Do try their signature dessert - Warm chocolate cake, it just melts in the mouth. A cake filled and topped with chocolate sauce and again topped with a disc-shaped vanilla ice cream. Liquor is also going to be served very soon with the best prices. Very soon Overall this place is best for spending time with loved ones and also conduct small parties.