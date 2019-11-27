Go Italia Now In Koramangala, Check It Out Now!

We got to know that Go Italia moved from its location. It shifted to a new place and to a better one. So we visited the outlet on a Sunday for dinner. Well, Go Italia is now shifted inside NGV club in Koramangala. As this is inside the club, space is huge. They have Space for team lunch, parties and more. Coming to the ambience. The place can easily accommodate around 200 people. The ambience is dark. More or less feels like a bar. Nothing too great or unique here, but serves whats needed. Coming to the food. Since we all are vegetarian, we did try a few veg dishes. The Veg cutlet and the Onion ring pakoda was good. However, the onion ring pakoda was soft as it was pakoda and not rings. The Cheese balls we had, however, didn't have much cheese in it. We then had one of the best cheese pizza. The cheese in the pizza was soo much that we had to chew it a good time. But we love it, so it was meant to be a cheese burst pizza. We then tried the Italian rice which went well with the Italian curry. The best part was dessert. We had around 3 plates of it and no we don't regret it. The dessert we had was a warm Chocolate cake. This was more or less a choco lava lake but had a scoop of ice cream over it. This is a must-try here. So yes, do checkout Go Italia in its new avatar today.!