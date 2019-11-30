Go Italia Is Now In Koramangala, Drop By Now!

Planned on visiting Go Italia after a long time with my wife and some friends. We realized that it got shifted to a new place, inside the NGV Club. The place is on the 4th floor of the club and has a dim-lit ambiance with good music. We tried many things here, out of which the best ones were: - Cheese balls - Veg Pizza - Italian Veg Curry - Aglio Riso - Warm Chocolate Cake I could not try the drinks there as the drink serving was going to start after a week! Overall, the cafe is amazing!