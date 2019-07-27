Ready, Set, Go: Get On The Right Track At These Go-Karting Arenas In Bangalore

Located inside the E-Zone club, this arena boasts of one of the longest track in the city. And since the track is flexible, you can experience a new thrill every time you vroom into the arena. We also love that they have special karts for the kiddies. The adults can pick from a range of karts depending on your level of expertise. If you consider yourself a go-karting pro, you can even ask the folks here to arrange for a racing competition to see who's the best in your friends' circle.