Go Back To The Days When We Loved Our Native Food At GoNative

GoNative: A very unique noble concept where the place aims serving food that's not so fancy but definitely satisfying as it relates to your native food. Loved the following things which I had tried for lunch Ragi sangathi : 3 ragi balls perfectly served with 4 variants of curry with the side along. Very authentic as its made in the village Ragi dosa: Aint it awesome to have dosa which is having nutrition and also tasty at the same time loved the red chutney served with this. Burger sliders: Thalepeeth with pineapple and apple mixture and Tikki on top well that's again healthy and yummy Tomato and Mushroom Soup were two things that will surely make you lick till the last drop of the bowl. I really liked it Desserts : Pannacotta with jamoon: there is a surprise when you actually see a jamoon inside your pannacotta Mysore Pak with Cheesecake: Never had anything much yummier and perfect Mysore pak than this.