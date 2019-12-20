With Pretty Decor & Delicious Food, Go Native Is Now At Lavelle Road!

Go Native: I am super excited after visiting this place for dinner yesterday. The reason is the tastefully decorated interiors and a cosy ambience combined with a terrific dining experience as you’ll get to enjoy good food sourced from fresh produce and seasonal ingredients. Started off the meal by having a refreshing shake of Custard Apple & Chia which had the perfect consistency and amazing taste. Tried two different soups - 1. Tulasi & Nimbenu Soup with Hand-pulled millet noodles - Tastes a bit like lemon rasam and very soothing. The noodles enhance the flavours 2. Ridge Gourd & Mushroom soup - It is one of the best soups I have had. Love the hint of the spices, herbs and cilantro Moving on to salads, I loved the protein-rich Mix Beans sprouts Chettinad sundial with nippat. The dish is light yet tasty and healthy. Love the way its tossed with Chettinad spices From the small plates, we tried: 1. Crispy papad Hara kebab - The only restaurant where the hara kebab is truly filled with pure spinach. The crispy papad coating makes it even more appetising. Goes very well with the yoghurt dip and mint chutney served with it 2. Pot roasted makkhai and singhara gilafi seekh - Love the presentation and taste of this scrumptious seekh. It is served with a mindblowing black plum sauce. Must try 3. Mini Appam with Spinach Stew – The stew was delicious and was great with the appam. They also gave some Avial (Kerala style mixed veggies with yogurt) as an accompaniment. Large Plates: 1. Akki Roti – A roti made of rice. We ordered one portion and it was too good so ended up ordering one more. The roti was cooked to perfection and served piping hot with gongura chutney and avarekai masala. Great dish 2. Mushroom & Jalapeno Ema Datshi – This Bhutanese national dish was absolutely delightful. Made of chilli peppers and cheese, this paired well with the rice. I was impressed as it tasted just like the ones I had in Bhutan. 3. Saffron Pulao with Paneer Lajawab – This dish was indeed lajawab. Mildly spiced yet great in taste. Love the long grain rice. The paneer was soft and melted in my mouth. No meal is complete without desserts. So we tried the following: 1. Vegan Ice Cream – A perfect option for everyone. this was not very creamy but the taste was bang on. We opted for the Rose & Hibiscus flavour. 2. Mysore Pak with custard apple cream – This was my absolute favourite. Loved how the flavours blended well. 3. Rasmalai cheesecake – Love the taste and the presentation. A true fusion dessert which was loved by everyone. If you were to ask me my favourite among all of the above, I would say all. You can't go wrong with anything you order here. Trust me on that. Overall verdict - If you haven't been here, you are missing something.