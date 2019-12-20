Go for Perfect Combo - Delish Food, Curated Drinks and Foot Tapping Ambience

As we all look for places to enjoy and party up our weekends with all the sounds and drinks in the air, we overlook an important aspect of going out - Good Food. As a change to that when I visited the Old Skool (The Rig) located at Sarjapur Road, I got a delight when I had a delicious food along with the refreshing drinks with quite unique names such as Ye jo Mohabbat Hai & Cha Cha Cha. In terms of ambience, the place got the weekend vibe that the moment you enter the space you get the blow of relaxation and your foot does start tapping by themselves. Old Skool got a wide range of dishes as well as cuisines in their menu for you. Speaking of food first, we have tasted "My Boss Version Masala Papad" which got served very unique manner as a cone-shaped papad stuffed with masala veggies in the glass of shots, "southern Railway Memories" as it is like a samosa loaded with onions and veggies, "Davangere Kadak Aloo" as baby potatoes topped with hand pounder spices dipped along with yogurt sauce, and "Mallu Manchurian" being a paneer Manchurian along with the taste of Kerala spices in it. For the main course, we have ordered Royal Rajdhani Khichdi being the only veg cuisine available for me there on the menu. Coming to Drinks Menu, we had a blast with the range they offered to us in the mocktails as well as a cocktail menu. On Mocktails, we have tasted Cinnamon flavoured "Ye Jo Mohabbat hai", Pineapple & Mint flavoured "Cha Cha Cha", Vanilla flavoured "Smells like Teen Spirit" and on Cocktails, we have tried Cranberry + Red Wine ingrediented "Red Lips", Whisky-Coffee combo of "Smoke it Up", Honey & Rum brought us to "Highway to Hell" & Red-Bull met Vodka to sing on "Pump It Up". As a special service, we have received vodka shots too on the house as well. To end the night on the sweet note, we have got desserts as Chocolate Extract Cheese Cake and Vanilla-Strawberry taste-filled pastries too. So, putting the crux of my weekend night, I enjoyed a lot here with my pals tapping my foot on the desi numbers with a glass of drink on my hand and satisfied tastebuds. So if you want to have a 360-degree enjoyment for you and your buddies, visit the Old Skool for your next party spot.