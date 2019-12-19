Go On A Trek Along The Ghats To Catch Sight Of This Beautiful Waterfall

You know the saying: when work gets overwhelming and you see a long weekend approaching, it's time to go on a trek! That's what we believe in anyway. If you do too, pack up your bags and head to Kudumari Waterfalls, a beautiful waterfall tucked away in the dense forests of the Western Ghats.

To get here, you'll have to make an overnight journey from Bangalore to reach the sleepy hamlet of Chaktikal in Udupi. The only way to get to the falls, thanks to the thick foliage, is via a 3 kilometre trek. While it's good to explore places on your own, navigating to Kudumari Waterfalls can get kind of tricky, so make sure to hire a guide to take you along. Bear in mind, though, that this trek is not for the faint of heart. Not only do you have to tread off the beaten path, but you also have to cross intermittent streams, avoid leeches and walk on ascending and descending slopes. Don't worry, it'll all be worth it when you see the single line of the roaring waterfalls, crashing from a height of over 600 feet! Enjoy a dip in the sprinkling water and sing Hakuna Matata to forget about all your city woes.