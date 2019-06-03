Goan Vibes In Bangalore With Brewed Beer To Woo-You!

Breweries

La Casa Brewery + Kitchen

Kasavanahalli, Bengaluru
15, Viva Block, Hosa Road, Kasavanahalli, Bengaluru

The pub capital of India is surely living up to its name. There's another addition to the list and it's called 'LA Casa'. Situated on the Sarjapur road, this multi-storeyed pub has all the options for you. You can choose to sit inside, outside, on the rooftop or stand and dance to the Bollywood music playing in full swing. There's an exclusive app you can use to order hassle free sitting at your table which the team will explain you on. They have amazing brewed beer options. I tried the Mango Beer and Fruit Beer which were both amazing. They even have Zomato gold to help you 2+2 on drinks. The Seafood Spaghetti was a gorgeous dish to gorge on. Loved the ambience, food and the overall experience.

₹500 - ₹1,000

Family, Big Group, Bae

