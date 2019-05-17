Gobi Manchurian For Life? Drop By This Spot To Have The Most Loved Dish In Town

The Native youth of Bengaluru are adapted to this Gobi Manchurian from the streets of Bengaluru. This Desi Twist of Indo Chinese is made at stalls on many places, after exploring Anthony Gobi(R R Nagar), Ravi Gobi (Banashankari), Gobi cart near Malleswaram grounds, Sanjayanagar Gobi, Vijayanagar Food street Gobi, and many other places. I could not stop loving this Gobi Manchurian at Raja Gobi in JP Nagar. All the above Gobi places are popular in the respective areas. Gobi Manchurian, cauliflower made to Manchurian bits on streets is the best dish. The Indianised version with mixed Soya Sauce and Seasoning is the main flavour you get here. Each bite of the Manchurian was perfectly made, crispy on the outside and soft inside. Well, this is a perfect evening snack for anyone. These are nowhere matchable to any restaurant made Manchurian and gives a delectable taste of the streets of Bengaluru