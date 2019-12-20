Long grained rice is cooked with meat, vegetables and a mix of spices such as cloves, black peppercorn, saffron, cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaf and more. Served with yoghurt, a tomato-based gravy, some fried bread, and a large piece of chicken or fish, this wholesome meal will leave you satisfied for hours to come!

Kabsa for the win! Don’t expect to be wowed by fancy interiors or fine china here but what the place lacks in decor, it makes up for it with the most welcoming ambience. With options to sit inside the restaurant or outside under trees, you are in for a relaxed experience and hearty food, and that too on a budget.