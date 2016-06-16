#GoHereShopThis: French Press And Stove Tops At Cafe Coffee Day

img-gallery-featured
Coffee Shop

Cafe Coffee Day

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

622, 12th Main, 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bangalore

3 Outlets
image-map-default
View 3 Other Outlets

You have obviously heard of Cafe Coffee Day. If you haven’t drive straight, backwards, left or right and you’ll see one within two minutes. Known for their coffee {duh}, other drinks, snacks and comfy chairs, did you know they also sell some incredibly reasonable French Presses {coffee plungers} and Espresso Makers?

Es-Press-Oh!

Whether you want a stove top espresso maker, Italian moka or a French press, this chain of cafes has them all at prices that won’t hurt your pockets. Mostly functional and not really a piece you’d show off, we love that they do the job well, at least. And to go with them, they also have some roasted ground coffee from Chikamagalur to Ethiopia. This is reason enough for you kapi-lovers to rejoice. So go on, ditch that instant powder.

Find a store near you here.

Price: INR 399 upwards

Timings: 9am-11pm

Find them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here to shop online.

Other Outlets

Cafe Coffee Day

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.0

519/A, Garla Garnet Building, 9th Main, 4th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Cafe Coffee Day

Domlur, Bengaluru
3.6

Inner Ring Road, Amarjyothi Layout, Next to Mother Earth, Domlur, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Cafe Coffee Day - The Lounge

Cunningham Road, Bengaluru
4.0

Kareem Towers, 19/6, Cunningham Road, Bengaluru

image-map-default
Coffee Shop

Cafe Coffee Day

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

622, 12th Main, 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bangalore

3 Outlets
image-map-default
View 3 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Cafe Coffee Day

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.0

519/A, Garla Garnet Building, 9th Main, 4th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Cafe Coffee Day

Domlur, Bengaluru
3.6

Inner Ring Road, Amarjyothi Layout, Next to Mother Earth, Domlur, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Cafe Coffee Day - The Lounge

Cunningham Road, Bengaluru
4.0

Kareem Towers, 19/6, Cunningham Road, Bengaluru

image-map-default