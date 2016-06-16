GoHereShopThis: French Press And Stove Tops At Cafe Coffee Day

Whether you want a stove top espresso maker, Italian moka or a French press, this chain of cafes has them all at prices that won’t hurt your pockets. Mostly functional and not really a piece you’d show off, we love that they do the job well, at least. And to go with them, they also have some roasted ground coffee from Chikamagalur to Ethiopia. This is reason enough for you kapi-lovers to rejoice. So go on, ditch that instant powder.

Price: INR 399 upwards

Timings: 9am-11pm

