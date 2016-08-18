GoHereShopThis: Laptop Bags From The Postbox

A platform for Indian artists and designers to showcase their creations, The Postbox has a small but wonderful collection of laptop bags and sleeves. Having picked up my laptop sleeve a year ago, I can happily report that, in addition to being a pretty accessory, it’s super sturdy.

They use naturally dyed block printed cotton and pre-washed jute fabric to fashion some of their bags and local design practices {like the use of handwoven ikat fabric}. Plus, considering how affordable their collection is, the purchase was completely worth the money.