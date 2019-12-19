GoHereShopThis: Raw Mango's Stunning Saree Blouses

If you are like us, you might have made it one of your life’s missions to own a Raw Mango saree. Sanjay Garg’s gorgeous sarees have pretty much reached iconic status in the last couple of years, and everyone’s looking for that one investment piece to own from Raw Mango. But what you also need to know and admire is his collection of absolutely stunning saree blouses.

No, these are not your traditional designs, but well-constructed blouses with bell sleeves, quilted surfaces, high necks and even zips to add structure. Unlike the usual blouses, Raw Mango ones aren’t too tight, sometimes they are even pretty loose fitting, just like a crop top or a shrug and are made out of cotton, tissue, brocade, chintz and mashru, or Central Asian ikat. Though the blouses start at INR 4,500 {that’s pretty steep}, this is one splurge we are ready to urge you on, because just like Raw Mango sarees, their blouses are also worth investing in for occasion wear. Some of our favourites include the silky striped numbers that come with loose sleeves, those with Peter Pan collars {see image above}, and from their new collection called Vana, we are loving the delicate white blouses with hand painted botanicals, digitally transferred onto handwoven silk.