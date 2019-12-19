Weekend Do It! Check Into This Egyptian Themed Resort With Your Own Private Pool

Golden Amoon is based on an Egyptian theme and has the world’s largest Egyptian statue (66 feet in height). For those of you itching to take a break from regular life to chill and relax, this is a great excuse to do so. Head here with family or friends and rent out a pool with your own private villa (say what?). That’s right, with two and three bedrooms each, these bungalows can hold up to ten people. With amenities like spas and restaurants along with a play zone on premises, leave your kids with the staff here and head into zen mode while they massage and lull you to sleep.

Get your spirits high and let loose by following the call of the disco ball in their party zone which is done up to look like a cave. The activity zone is the highlight of the resort -- play some tennis, indulge in their obstacle course and keep your stamina levels in check. Play some snooker and challenge your friends to table tennis. For you sports enthusiasts, the premises boasts of a nine-hole golf course and cricket stadium as well, which makes for a fun trip for big groups (to play in big teams). Starting at INR 2,500 for a room per night, we think it’s worth checking out the resort one weekend when you want a break.

