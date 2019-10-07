Give Your Grandma's Sarees Or Your Lehengas A Makeover With Golden Tassels

Many years ago, Ranee Ponappa used to run Golden Tassels as a run-of-the-mill boutique when she chanced upon an old, zari saree that belonged to her grandmother. The silk was completely destroyed but the zari work, intact. So she got together with her karigars and transferred the intricate work to another saree. Voila! She had a brand new saree but with precious vintage embroidery. That’s when she decided to turn her attention to restoring and revamping old sarees.

If at the back of your cupboard, you too have rare weaves handed down from your mom or grandmom, and they are in a similar state to Ponnappa’s saree, then drop by Golden Tassels. You can either get the same pattern transferred to a new saree or you can sign up for a completely new pattern with the old zari. However, if the zari has been damaged or has blackened over time, Ponnappa might be forced to come up with a brand new design that makes the best use of the zari. You can also experiment with block prints or embroidery here.

The same goes with lehengas. If you are unsure of what fabric you need, you can easily source it from Golden Tassels itself. However, if you are adamant about buying your own fabric, we suggest you talk it out with Ponnappa first. She will be able to tell you what will work best and what will not work at all.