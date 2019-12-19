Spend This Weekend At This 350 Year Old Heritage House Near Chikmagalur

Situated 24 kilometres from Chikmagalur, Gonakal Homestay has a history of more than 700 years and was visited by Tipu Sultan and existed during the reign of Hoysalas. Unwind at this ancestral home that comes with a courtyard in the middle of the house. There are two heritage rooms in the main house that start at INR 3,750 per night for two people. Apart from this, if you’d like privacy and spend quality time with bae, they have private brick and wooden cottages starting at INR 4,250 for a night.

With lounge chairs and high wooden pillars in the main house, spend your evenings amidst nature. Feel pampered with a royal and peaceful ambience located in the middle of a coffee estate. Owned by an old local couple, feel free to chat with them and find out about stories and treks in the area. If you’re non-vegetarian, get ready to enjoy some delicious local fare. Since the homestay is situated in isolation, there’s not much to do around so we suggest this place for a low-key weekend getaway from the city.