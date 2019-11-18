Smoky, The Sheesha Lounge has great ambience and finger licking good food. The service here was also pretty good and we had a great time. Perfect for a lazy weekend where you just want some amazing food, good music and may a pot of Sheesha to accompany. They also have a live band set up with karoake and sometimes there will be an in house singer as well who will set the perfect ambience for you. This place made my evening hope it turns a good one for you as well.
Fan Of Sheesha? This Outlet In Koramangala Offers Sheesha With Good Food!
- Price for two: ₹ 500
₹500 - ₹1,000
Big Group, Bae
