With Beautiful Rooftop & Delish Food In The Lap Of Nature!

Chavadi located next to IIM Bangalore which is surrounded with lush greenery and beautiful rooftop Ambience. They have a customer Maintained bookshelf where you can pick any novel and sit in the lap of nature and have a good time reading it or you can take home. And you can even keep the spare ones in the shelf. So that others would read them. It has a capacity of more than 80 people and different seating options are available. So you can select as you prefer. Trust me every corner is beautiful. The staff is very courteous and service is also quick. There are multiple events keep happening and they come up with many innovative things. Like they have insulin plants/saplings which they gift it to every table and those saplings are grown in the restaurant itself. There is a wide variety of selections in drinks. Cocktails were average. I loved the Neera cocktail. It is basically tender coconut water flavoured with vodka, gin and some chef secret and it was Mild and soothing. The Hot chocolate was amazing. Starters are really good. Appam with veg curry is what I tried and it was very good. Wood-fire pizza stole the show and they were amazing. Coming to desserts, they surely have some amazing ones. Apple pie was baked info perfection the cheese crust was crispy and perfect and the pie was delicious. Tiramisu was one of the best I had for a long time. They have Matka ice-cream and they are homemade. The list goes on. You must visit this place for an amazing experience with good food and beautiful ambience