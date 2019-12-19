Since kayaking is not about strength but about technique, these guys teach you just that. Level 1 is a quick one-day intense course which will teach the basic concepts of using a decked kayak. So you’ll be getting comfortable with the gear, the boat and then you’ll need to master rescue {mostly of self, to begin with} before you learn to paddle, and control the kayak. Stopping, turning and even ging backwards all comes under this level.

And we’ll go ahead and presume you’ll be hooked to this sport so the following levels will teach you Eskimo Rolls {remember the Go-Pro videos when kayakers go under and flip back up?}, paddling in rivers and then the big boy of them all — navigating white water rivers. Oh! They also offer certified courses. And you’ll be in safe hands because the team consists of the only certified Level -4 American Canoe Association (ACA) Whitewater Kayak Instructors.