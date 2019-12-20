This cozy eatery serves you all the Mediterranean classics like falafels, manakish, hummus, fattoush and baba ganoush, and their food tastes authentic and delicious. They also serve everybody's favourite comfort food with a bunch of pizzas to keeps things familiar {and yum!}
Gorge On Super Affordable Pita Bread And Pizzas At Eatapita
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Baiyappanahalli
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What's My Pro Tip?
It's a tiny place so you might not always get a table. But do not fret, they do takeaways and home deliveries. And you can always give them a call and book a table in advance.
Anything Else?
Their 12 inch pizzas come in many vegetarian and non-vegetarian options and their most expensive pie, majestically called The Ultimeat, will cost you INR 400. Their pitas include falafels, halloumis and other variations all priced under INR 150. Do not miss out on their Basbousa bil Kishta, which is a popular Mediterranean dessert that is a semolina cake with a clotted cream centre. Yep! It's as delicious as it sounds.
Also On Eatapita
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Baiyappanahalli
Comments (0)