Toast & Tonic Is My Go-To Bar For Gin Cocktails In Bangalore

From the decor, to the music, food, and of course drinks, Toast & Tonic checks all the boxes. It's a part of the Olive group and is led by chef Manu Chandra, so the food is guaranteed to be impressive. I'd recommend ordering a bunch of starters and small plates, a Gin-tlemans tonic or a Vanillin, and definitely end your meal with "Coffee", my favourite dessert from their menu.