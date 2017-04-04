Stick to their gin cocktails. While they've got an expansive alcohol menu, the gin and tonic cocktails are my favourite.
Toast & Tonic Is My Go-To Bar For Gin Cocktails In Bangalore
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M G ROAD
Great For
Pro-tip
What could be better?
It's quite pricey compared to most other places I've been to in Bangalore. But it also has the best gin cocktails in my opinion.
I liked
From the decor, to the music, food, and of course drinks, Toast & Tonic checks all the boxes. It's a part of the Olive group and is led by chef Manu Chandra, so the food is guaranteed to be impressive. I'd recommend ordering a bunch of starters and small plates, a Gin-tlemans tonic or a Vanillin, and definitely end your meal with "Coffee", my favourite dessert from their menu.
Also On Toast & Tonic
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M G ROAD
Comments (0)