The Best-Handcrafted Gourmet Burgers, You Got To Try Them!

While Burger is undisputedly America’s favourite food, this new place is recreating and serving some of the best-handcrafted versions of this delight to give the patrons of Bengaluru a taste of gourmet. Burger Seigneur, a name pretty specific, is for serious burger lovers with a select range of ten variations. What sets it apart and claims the owner brothers Naufel and Nahiem; the ingredients and sauces in making of a burger are sourced and imported from some of the best places. The mayo, for example, has been sourced from Italy, and so are the Portobello mushrooms and cheese. Imagine, taking a bite into a soft bun, dig deeper and all the juices from the succulent patty rush onto your palate, the caramelized onions and lettuce hit you next with that tender crunch and the sauce subtly filling the gaps, each having their own distinct character without overpowering the other. It has taken a lot of trials to get that perfect combination and worth the efforts! The menu covers 3 vegetarians (Lucein, Midnight glory, Gregorian), 3 chicken(Jack the Ripper, Hangover,Fire bird), 2 lamb(Dynamite and Detroit) and 2 beef(Paris Delice and Trapper Creek) variations. While burgers are synonymous with fries and shakes, the menu incorporates fresh fruit-based thick shakes, crinkled fries, mac n cheese, and other side dishes. For coffee aficionados, there are chilled and refreshing orange, watermelon, coconut cold brew sips and rich specialty coffee flavours like pistachio, zafran, hazelnut, and peanut. Also, the hot chocolate here is something I relished a lot. Apart from hot and cold versions of coffee, for people seeking more adventure, there is lychee and Thai bird chilli mojito. The dessert menu is a paradise of global flavors. You have rich skillet cookie, the opera cheesecake in all its sophistication, tres leches with prominent saffron flavours, sticky toffee pudding, crème brulee, and baked yoghurt.