Shop Gorgeous Budget Lehengas, Sarees & More From This Designer Store

If you are looking to buy a classic budget lehenga, then head to this store. This place has the hand full collection of some of the best lehengas and sarees with embellished embroidery. You will find everything from the hues of blush to pastel blues and greens with intricate designs here. In addition to the gorgeous festive season collection, you can shop your favourite designs for INR 1,200 per kg. You also get the oh-so-talented tailors to design your lehenga just the way you want it.👯