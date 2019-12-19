The only five-star hotel in Koramangala, the Grand Mercure is great for work and leisure travellers looking to stay in the IT and food haven.
Eat, Stay, Work And Party When You Check Into This Star Hotel In Koramangala's
Bangalore Boulevard
Set in a charming residential area of Koramangala, the hotel is tucked away in a quiet boulevard and is sometimes easy to miss. While it’s not really the size or stature of usual Grand Mercures across the globe, we still like this one for its local-meets-international flavour. A small but competent lobby will welcome you, and cutting straight to business, if you turn right you’ll find their coffee shop and a left turn will lead you to the backyard with swimming pool and outdoor restaurant.
Suite Yourself
Travelling solo or with just another person? Their studio room will be perfect with its king-sized bed, kitchenette if you want to whip something up and enjoy it on the mini balcony. For something a bit larger, pick the suites which come with one or two bedrooms {whichever is more suited to your party} plus a separate living room. What we really like about this hotel is that it comes fitted with a work desk, USB ports, music system {who says you can’t party while working, eh? Time to raid the mini bar!} in addition to a dining table to add that homely feel. In fact, it really does work as a home-away-from-home thanks to the serene environment and design that is like an apartment rather than a hotel.
Plus Points
But dearies, it’s a ‘home’ with a swimming pool {to either get your workout or just splash about with the kids}, and two restaurants. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, all in buffet format, 12th Main is their all-day coffee shop. Head here for international specials ranging from roast chicken and lasagnes to biryani and Szechuan chicken. With al fresco and indoor seating, you can switch things up if you stay long enough, although we’d pick the outdoors every time. By The Blue is a romantic restobar offering Indian food and grills — perfect with that single malt or sparkling wine. Besides if you’re here on work then IT Parks and restaurants are either a walk or a short cab ride away.
#LBBTip
Even if you’re not staying a night, hit up this hotel for the Sunday Brunch {the use of the pool comes as a bonus}. Salsa and Samba reigns supreme while barbecue grills, pasta, salad, dessert and other live stations make up the meal to be enjoyed with a drink of choice. With a gaming console, kids play area and floatees, the kiddos will certainly be off your hands.
