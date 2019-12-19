Eat, Stay, Work And Party When You Check Into This Star Hotel In Koramangala's

Travelling solo or with just another person? Their studio room will be perfect with its king-sized bed, kitchenette if you want to whip something up and enjoy it on the mini balcony. For something a bit larger, pick the suites which come with one or two bedrooms {whichever is more suited to your party} plus a separate living room. What we really like about this hotel is that it comes fitted with a work desk, USB ports, music system {who says you can’t party while working, eh? Time to raid the mini bar!} in addition to a dining table to add that homely feel. In fact, it really does work as a home-away-from-home thanks to the serene environment and design that is like an apartment rather than a hotel.