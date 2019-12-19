Heading To Ooty? We Found An 82-Year Old Bungalow For The Squad To Crash At For INR 1,200

If it's Ooty, then the rule of thumb is that you stay at a colonial building, and the 82-year old Gravityville fits the bill exactly. Retaining colonial charms but so much more than just vintage furniture, well-manicured lawns (that's perfect for a picnic), and gorgeous views of the Ooty hills. But don't let the external look of Gravityville fool you, because once you enter, it's a rather quirky and colourful interior that welcomes you. You've got upcycled curios, decoupage pieces, colourful walls and floral prints on the furniture -- basically something straight out of Pinterest.

Rooms are four and can fit a maximum of 10 people, but the best part is that even if you are just booking out one room, you get the entire villa to yourself. How cool is that? You get maximum privacy, couples! The common rooms are quite the treat with plenty of cosy nooks and community space for you to chill out. From there, on a good day, you can spot wild bisons roaming about. The manager stays inside the property and can help you out with anything from what to see in Ooty to arranging for transport. Oh and if you are planning on staying indoors, there's a cook who can whip up anything South Indian or Continental. Extra charges apply for this!

