Quirky Furniture, Wall Art & Delicious Cocktails At Copacabana Pub

img-gallery-featured
Pubs

Copacabana Pub

Ulsoor, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

18/1, Cambridge Road, Cambridge Layout, Ulsoor, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Copacabana Pub: If you overlook the drunk guys performing nagain dance to Selena Gomez’s ‘Taki Taki’, you will notice that this place isn’t that bad at all for a Saturday night. Luckily, there is an outer area which drowns the noise(and dancing) where you can drink and smoke with a little bit of solace. This pub is underrated probably because of the drunk middle-aged guys or perhaps due to its not-so-ideal location. Though they have spruced up the place with contemporary wall art, chic lighting, and quirky furniture they have retained the old mosaic floor creating a nostalgic edge. There is a DJ and I believe they also have live performances for entertainment. If you love dancing, you can dance away from the pub. But I shall tip my hat to the bartender who concocted those delicious cocktails. MUST HAVE: Sunday Slush and Peshawari Paneer

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae.

Pubs

Copacabana Pub

Ulsoor, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

18/1, Cambridge Road, Cambridge Layout, Ulsoor, Bengaluru

image-map-default