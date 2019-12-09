This Casual Dining Restaurant Offers A Mix Of Global Cuisine, Check It Out Now!

The Big Barbeque in Marathahalli is huge and has lovely interiors. As I am a huge fan of barbeques. Like every barbeque place, they too added amazing options. The variety of skewers, Starting from corn, mushroom, panner, and most fav was the pineapple one. They also have crispy corn and regular baby potato special dishes. Now coming to non-veg a lot of choices, Chicken fish mutton prawns, etc. I just loved the prawns Now coming to buffet, The buffet has a good spread. Almost 150 plus items Lots of live counters Ice cream, chats, grill, roti, sandwiches, and a variety of salads, the main course just can't name them. But overall good. For the first time, I saw ragi mudde and bad saru. And more local food varieties. They also have a good range of cocktails and mocktails. The dessert we amazing too. The jalebi was nice. We ended the meal with cotton candy and pan. Very reasonable pricing and very good hospitality. Would surely go back