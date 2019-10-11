Brahma brew works, you've made it to my favourite list. Starting with the ambience, enter and on the other side lies a different world. With ample space and different spots to hang out and water bodies in between, don't feel like this is in Bangalore city area. Food part, the Chicken ghee roast, damn it just melted off my mouth. The Udon noodles are something that I've never tried before and it was too good. Their pork dishes are good too. The pizzas here are noteworthy too. Now the best part, desserts well the Milkyway cake and baklava, are a must-try. Not to forget the service, the staff here are very courteous and helpful!
Bookmark This Place For Its Great Food & Pretty Ambience
- Price for two: ₹ 1850
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayaprakash Nagar
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae.
