Bookmark This Place For Its Great Food & Pretty Ambience

Breweries

Brahma Brews

JP Nagar, Bengaluru
35/38, Opp. Brigade Palm Springs, 24th Main Road, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Brahma brew works, you've made it to my favourite list. Starting with the ambience, enter and on the other side lies a different world. With ample space and different spots to hang out and water bodies in between, don't feel like this is in Bangalore city area. Food part, the Chicken ghee roast, damn it just melted off my mouth. The Udon noodles are something that I've never tried before and it was too good. Their pork dishes are good too. The pizzas here are noteworthy too. Now the best part, desserts well the Milkyway cake and baklava, are a must-try. Not to forget the service, the staff here are very courteous and helpful!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae.

