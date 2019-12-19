Dimsums, Sushi & Ramen Bowl: Head To This Pretty Hidden Gem Right Away

This hidden gem, Youmee in Forum Shantiniketan Mall is the answer to all your prayers for a good Pan Asian place this side of town. I went there for lunch and was bowled over by the food. Ambience: Cozy is the word; popular among the expat crowd, this place offers comfortable AC seating inside and some seating in the balcony outside which is lovely when the Bengaluru weather is pleasant; a lot of comic strips drawn across the place, it offers a cute feel to the place Beverages: Started off by having the Mogo Mogo tea and Geisha tea to soothe my throat. Geisha has the goodness of bamboo shots, roses, and ginger while Mogo Mogo takes you into a happy space with banana, melon, mango notes to name a few. The tea is so fragrant and served in a lovely pot. Soup: Tom Yum Soup, Again a wonder drink for the sore throat; loved the flavour of ginger, cilantro and the tangy notes in the soup Food - 1. Sushi Boat comprising of Caterpillar Roll, Edamame California Roll, and Veggies Kimbap served with a ginger pickle and Wasabi; loved all the 3 but veggies kimbap was my absolute favourite as the nori covering was crispy and tasted delicious. The rolls were also delectable and loved the filling of edamame, avocado, guilt-free eating 2. Dimsum a) BBC: What a delight, the goodness of bok choy, beans and chestnut. It looked green and the presentation was excellent b) Thai flavoured Asparagus: Didn't know asparagus could taste this good for me. A great dimsum is one which has a translucent outer covering and this was perfect in that aspect. 3. Three Mushroom Skewers with Garlic pepper butter: Shitake, Button and White Fungus. This was a great eat and we had the delicious Udon noodles with it. 4. Crispy Fried Lotus Stem: This is to die for. Loved the sweet chilli combination on account of palm sugar and tamarind pulp 5. Braised Tofu Ramen bowl: This was my first time trying a Ramen and somehow it did not strike the right chord. I like the flavour of the broth but the noodles were not exactly the way my palate likes it Dessert - This is one of those rare Pan Asian places in Bengaluru which serves scrumptious dessert. 1. Banana Fritter Sundae: Check the photo out. I can't stop drooling. It is way too tasty and difficult to stop at one. 2. Traditional Thai Water Chestnut: I have never tasted this before but it was love at first sight and first bite for me. The flavour of the crunchy water chestnuts in coconut cream is truly appetizing A huge shout out to Arnab and team for running this place so efficiently!