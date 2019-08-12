White built structures, blue coloured fenestrations, bougainvillaea around, earthy pavements, isn't that how Santorini looks? Well, there's a place just like that right here in Bengaluru. The ambience is perfectly like Santorini. Insta worthy! Perfect for a Sunday brunch. Small events are also conducted here. The food menu has wide varieties and the buffet is worth the money. Head to Rural Blues, for some great outdoors and food.
Drop By This Instagram Worthy Cafe For Delicious Food & Drinks
Casual Dining
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
Also On Rural Blues
