This Gardening Store In HSR Will Have You Returning Thyme After Thyme!

Green Carpet is a garden store and home decor studio in HSR layout. Promoting sustainability, the folks here only sell products that are environmentally friendly. From indoor ceramic pots to self-watering planters (imagine a world where plants take care of themselves) to decor like hanging hedgehogs and lamps of all sorts, we really liked the variety. From small pots for apartments to large planters for restaurants and commercial spaces, Green Carpet is a one-stop shop.

They take care of all your gardening needs here, organic seeds, fertilisers and pesticides are all available here along with their services to make sure you have a lush garden. Whether you’d like a vertical garden or an indoor plant, the experts here will study your layout and suggest what they think is best for you depending on your ideas and budget. Once you visit their showroom, you’ll keep going there thyme after thyme.