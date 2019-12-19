Brighten Up Your Home And Create A Garden With This Brand's Garden Accessories

There's no denying that indoor plants and apartment terrace gardens are having a year-long moment. And if you're looking to become a plant parent too, check out Green Essence in Kalyan Nagar. From planters, garden accessories, to home decor options, you'll find everything to brighten your home here.

Located on the top floor of the Masand Square building, you may not even notice the store unless you specifically for it. Make the climb up, though, and we assure you, you will not regret it. With two separate rooms housing planters and gardening equipment, there's no dearth of options to choose from. We spotted everything from weaved baskets, sets of tiny, vibrantly painted buckets, scented candles, wall and railing pot holders, and plenty of plants!

Prices start from as low as INR 100 for a set of coir pots. We even saw a cutting chai carrier set (complete with chai glasses) that cost INR 590. In case you're setting up your garden from scratch, or you're trying to revamp your old green space, they will do it for you. All you have to do is reach out to them, send your location, and they will come and consult with you.