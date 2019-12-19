From Steel Straws To Natural Cleansers, This Brand Does All Things Organic And Zero Waste

While a trip to the grocery store might conjure up images of colourful produce and must-have packaged snacks (flavoured yoghurt is a legit addiction!), what's less likely to come to mind is the tons of waste that's produced from buying these things. If you're looking to reduce your carbon footprint by #sayingnotoplastic, then Green Mantra in Marathahalli is the place to go to.

Started by three close friends - Shikha, Prachee and Debyani, the brand aims to promote an absolute zero waste lifestyle. And they really mean it, too - the shop doesn't have an advertising billboard, only a small chalkboard announcing its presence, because they don't want to use plastic in their marketing! Green Mantra strongly encourages its customers to BYOC (Bring Your Own Containers). And just in case you forget to bring yours, they have cloth bags and glass jars that you can purchase from the store - no more excuses for going green!

Within the store, you'll find all kinds of products up for grabs - and more often than not, everything is handmade, locally sourced and biodegradable. Whether it's plastic replacement products (bamboo toothbrushes, natural cleansers and menstrual cups), composting tools, or food products like grocery - including spices, millet dosa batter and masalas - dairy (homemade ghee, FTW!) and bakery goodies - you'll find it all here. You can also place an order on WhatsApp, and they will deliver it to your doorstep. Just make sure to keep a container ready!