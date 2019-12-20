Green Theory’s food is delicious and great for vegetarians and also offers plenty of vegan options. And the location, off the busy Residency Road is also quiet and quaint.
Green Theory Wins For Its Quaint Charm, Location And Big Selection Of Vegetarian Food
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Shortcut
Who Is It For?
For vegetarians who are looking for choices that go beyond the usual paneer butter masalas and the dum aloos.
What's The Ambience Like?
Green Theory is set inside a neat little bungalow. The indoor seating area is actually set up in different rooms of this house and gives you enough privacy. But I love the outdoors garden area, which is really pretty and has a laid back charm.
Must Eat
Their Thai curries are authentic and hearty, and perfect for a cold evening
How Was My Experience?
The cafe is perfect for an intimate setting and encourages conversation. Maybe it’s even a little romantic. It’s perfect for taking those people whose company you just want to enjoy. It’s the kind of place that makes you want to have your lunch and turn it into a luncheon.
