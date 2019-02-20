Moussaka, Artisan Coffee, And Fresh Bread: Find It All At This All-Vegetarian Bistro

We’re spoiled for choice when it comes to all vegetarian multi-cuisine (Indian, or otherwise) eateries, but a few years ago, all we had were Darshinis, and Green Theory, and the latter is still going pretty strong. Located off Residency Road, under the shade of the many trees Bangaloreans who wanted to enjoy the good food life (while vegetarian) have had many a meal there.

Recently renovated with all-white decor, cobblestoned pathways, and flowering creepers in addition to the canopy, the space will help you wind down, whether you dine outdoors or in. While they have Indian (and Jain-friendly, if requested) food, their Continental, East-Asian, and the occasional Middle-Eastern and Mexican options are worth a try. We loved their refreshing Raw Papaya Salad (and quite enjoyed the stir-fried broccoli and peanut pesto one - just be warned it’s warm). To share, we recommend the mezze platter; the pita is made fresh in house. For something hearty, try the mushroom pasta (white) for its super rich, creamy sauce, and on-point mushroom flavour. The Moussaka is interesting, because while it's not authentic (“less egg plant-ey”, in the words of the person who ordered it), still had us going for more.

For dessert we recommend the cheesecake and brownies if they’re available at the time, as they only make fresh ones the next day! If you don’t have a sweet tooth, check out some of their tea blends, and cool coffee options from the coffee bar. Have a pet? They have a curated menu for your furbabies as well!