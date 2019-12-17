Nestled Amidst Lush Green Gardens, Drop By This Outlet For Amazing Quick Bites

Walking into Rogue elephant is like entering another dimension in itself. Nestled amidst lush green gardens, complete with a nursery, aesthetic furniture and laid back vibes, this is a perfect place where you can unwind yourself. The staff is extremely courteous and the fact that the owner himself takes it upon himself to make sure that you are having a good time is just cherry on the top. We tried the in-house special Asian coconut soup which came with an array of toppings that made it tastier. The very subtle flavour of coconut milk that lifted the taste of this soup (reminded me of a very toned-down version of Khao Suey). Next, we tried the falafel that came with the most delicious hummus that I have ever had, which on enquiry I got to know that they make it from scratch. Avocado and eggs on toast were also so good and the fact that the avocado used was fresh and ripened to the correct amount (which is a rarity). In the main course, we had the Cajun roast chicken with grilled pineapples and potato and apple salad. The chicken was still tender and juicy and the salad provided the acidity to balance the flavours out. Ended with the white chocolate pudding with Bailey's sauce sprinkled on it, the sweetness was not too overpowering and that's how I love my dessert. Special mention to their espresso that's the best I have tasted in Bangalore. Overall a thoroughly lovely experience must visit the place. Taste 5/5 Ambience 5/5 Service 5/5 Value for money 4.5/5