Cute Planters, Indoor Plants And Workshops: Hit Up This Store For Green Decor

Greenhouse is nestled inside The Rogue Elephant Cafe and adds charm to the cafe's outdoor seating. It looks like a mini garden shed that's filled with all sorts of gardening prop -- terrariums, planters, suncatchers, indoor plants, succulents, and cacti. You won't get lost in the small store but you'll definitely get lost in trying to figure out what all you need for your home or office. We are definitely going back to pick up the cute planters that come in every imaginable shape, size and design. Think cute ones in the shape of frogs, cows, and pigs as well as those hipster geometric ones made from cement. There's also metallic ones as well as planters in the shape of Buddha's head.

Once you are done picking up your planters, pick up indoor plants. There's the usual line up of weeping figs, Chinese evergreens, aloe veras, and ficus bonsai trees. Oh, and let's not forget the terrariums. Think of them as mini gardens. You get aqua-terrariums (they are terrariums inside huge aquariums minus the fish and water), hanging glass terrariums, closed ones that are inside big glass jars as well as bottles. Prices start at an easy INR 250 and if you are looking for gifting options, there's plenty to choose from.

