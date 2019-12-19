Want a spot of greenery on your work desk but don’t have the time to care for it? Or, perhaps, you just can’t get it right when it comes to ‘raising’ a plant? Greenopia comes to your rescue with smart gardening kits.
Travel, work schedule or lack of information, whatever may be your reason for staying away from gardening, Greenopia will have you sorted. Hoping to encourage the younger generation to develop green thumbs, the venture is the brainchild of the couple, engineers and designers, Mayukhini Pande and Mani HK. Offering not just plants but a complete system that includes plant care, Greenopia has innovative smart gardening kits {an award-winning project, in fact}. What makes them smart, you ask? Well, they come equipped with self watering technology! Currently offering self-watering desktop planter kits and mini herb garden kits, their products are just what you need to add a dose of greenery to your space.
Curious about how it works? The self-watering planters come with a base cup which holds water to be absorbed to the top cup {the soil layer}. So, all you need to do is fill the lower cup and the plant stays hydrated for around five days {depending on its type and location}. The desktop kits come with a compact planter, a pack of potting mix and a plant as well {available only in Bangalore}. Pick your choice of plant from their options based on conditions like low light {Ceylon Philodendron and Fittonia, among others} and bright window {think Gerberas and Begonias}.
If you’ve always dreamed of having a kitchen garden, their mini herb garden is perfect to start off with. Apart from a compact planter, the kit includes a pack of growing medium and micro-greens seed kit. You could even try growing salad greens, herbs or medicinal plants. Got your kit but confused about how to go about it? No worries. The folks at Greenopia offer to help you with tips, instructions and advice till you’ve got the hang of it. They also have a mobile app which is currently in the beta phase.
