Plaids, Prints And Solid Shirts: Shop Casual Men's Wear From This Store In GT Mall

If you are looking for shirts and pants that won't break the bank, then head straight to Grey Rabbit at GT Mall. Grey Rabbit is a Bangalore based men's brand that makes casual shirts, chinos, and denim at affordable prices. Think plaids, printed shirts, solid linen shirts and self embossed dobby shirts starting at INR 1,599. Pure cotton, linen, satin, dobby, and oxfords are some of the materials used to make these shirts. Be it everyday wear or even a party, there's a shirt for every occasion.

We are talking about floral prints, feathers and polka dots in hues of red, green, blue, and white. Their range of plaid shirts made out of lycra, cotton, and twill are super trendy and hard to miss. They also stock up on linen shirts in solid colours aqua blue, orange, lime green, maroon, and khaki brown. Apart from their wide range of shirts, find denim pants, chinos and linen pants in different shades and washes.

Shop shorts for a beach vacay or for a weekend getaway with bae with tiny prints on them at Grey Rabbit. Spot a limited collection of leather messenger and laptop bags starting at INR 2,500.