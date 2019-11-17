Mood For Grill Food? Visit This Newbie In Koramangala For Their Yum Delicacies!

Grill Daddy is a new place that has popped up at Koramangala. Grill Daddy is, of course, great with their Grill Dishes but alongside, they are great with their other dishes from the menu. Keep Reading Below to find out what are those. Let's start with their ambience, which is small, cute and compact but gives you a cosy feeling and I am in love with the lighting here and the aesthetics as well. they do have games available here for you to play and kill your time here. Service here was good, no complaints from my side on their service 👍 Staff Behaviour was amazing as they were welcoming, friendly and very helpful with their suggestions as well. lovely folks ( Owners and the Staff too ) Food was good but I feel they could be way better than what they are. Firstly let me talk about the good things here which are Falafel with Hummus was great to taste and presentation was good too and the Caramelized Banana Vanilla Ice Cream was a treat to eat. Great Rice Bowls. What I loved the most is the prices, it's very low cost for the customer and it's an ideal place for your dining or hangout place. Drinks I loved the ice tea. The Peanut Butter Protein Shake was amazing to try from and it's also a good blend. It's a new place guys, do give it a try, I want few feedbacks from you all on how the place is in terms of food and drinks cuz I want you to explore it on your own. thank you for reading out on my review. Have a great day and keep following me for more such yummy updates. Thank you and see you soon ❤️