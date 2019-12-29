Always wanted to head to a vineyard and learn all about winemaking? You need to make yourself free on Sunday for this experiential tour at Grover Zampa Vineyard. For an entire afternoon, you will learn everything there is to wine making, including wine tasting. Apart from the winery tour, you will also taste five of Grover Zampa's wines straight from the barrels. The best part of the tour? There's going to be a grape stomping session for you to take part in. We say, clear your calendars and start your 2020 resolution of being a wine sommelier with this experience.
Wine Stomping To Tasting: Don't Miss Out On This Vineyard Tour At Grover Zampa
What's Happening
Always wanted to head to a vineyard and learn all about winemaking? You need to make yourself free on Sunday for this experiential tour at Grover Zampa Vineyard. For an entire afternoon, you will learn everything there is to wine making, including wine tasting. Apart from the winery tour, you will also taste five of Grover Zampa's wines straight from the barrels. The best part of the tour? There's going to be a grape stomping session for you to take part in. We say, clear your calendars and start your 2020 resolution of being a wine sommelier with this experience.
How's The Venue
The wine tour will be happening at the vineyards of Grover Zampa.
Pro-Tip
Since there's going to be a wine stomping session, it's best if you carried a change of clothes if you don't want to get your clothes dirty.
