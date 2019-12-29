Wine Stomping To Tasting: Don't Miss Out On This Vineyard Tour At Grover Zampa

Always wanted to head to a vineyard and learn all about winemaking? You need to make yourself free on Sunday for this experiential tour at Grover Zampa Vineyard. For an entire afternoon, you will learn everything there is to wine making, including wine tasting. Apart from the winery tour, you will also taste five of Grover Zampa's wines straight from the barrels. The best part of the tour? There's going to be a grape stomping session for you to take part in. We say, clear your calendars and start your 2020 resolution of being a wine sommelier with this experience.

