Grow Your Own Microgreens

Why are SuperFood "Microgreens" so healthy :-

Studies suggest that microgreens may contain 40% high concentrations of nutrients compared with mature vegetables and herbs. Due to their high antioxidant content, microgreens are considered a functional food, a food that promotes health or prevents disease.



*Some tips for adding microgreens into your daily meals :-



1. Using them as a topping for salads and soups

2. Tossing a small handful into a smoothie or juice before blending

3. Using them as a garnish alongside any main dish



4. Placing microgreens on top of a healthy flatbread or pizza after cooking



5. Adding microgreens into an omelet or frittata



6. Replacing lettuce with microgreens on a healthy burger, sandwich, burritos , rolls or tacos.



Free Group Workshop ( All material inclusive )

