Grow Your Own Microgreens

img-gallery-featured

Grow Your Own Microgreens

Entry FREE

Sat - Sun | 21-22 Dec, 2019

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

twotone-location_on-24px
The Village Story

Address: Somappana Road, Agrahara Layout, Yelahanka, Bengaluru

image-map-default

What's Happening?

Why are SuperFood "Microgreens" so healthy :-

Studies suggest that microgreens may contain 40% high concentrations of nutrients compared with mature vegetables and herbs. Due to their high antioxidant content, microgreens are considered a functional food, a food that promotes health or prevents disease.

*Some tips for adding microgreens into your daily meals :-

1. Using them as a topping for salads and soups

2. Tossing a small handful into a smoothie or juice before blending

3. Using them as a garnish alongside any main dish

4. Placing microgreens on top of a healthy flatbread or pizza after cooking

5. Adding microgreens into an omelet or frittata

6. Replacing lettuce with microgreens on a healthy burger, sandwich, burritos , rolls or tacos.

Free Group Workshop ( All material inclusive )

How’s the venue?

Venue Address :-

Village Story

Somappana Layout , 56/1 , 337-Agrahara Village

Price

Entry is absolutely FREE
Grow Your Own Microgreens

89 people interested

Grow Your Own Microgreens

Entry FREE

Sat - Sun | 21-22 Dec, 2019

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

twotone-location_on-24px
The Village Story

Address: Somappana Road, Agrahara Layout, Yelahanka, Bengaluru

image-map-default