Rain Dancing, Quad Biking And Spas: Check Out This Cave Themed Resort On Kanakapura Road

Just a short drive from the city, Guhantara’s underground cave theme resort promises a day filled with adventure. When you’ve got a fun day out on your mind but don’t want to venture too far from the city or lug around a picnic basket, Guhantara is ideal. Right off Kanakapura Road, this place has been around for a while and is pretty popular. So, if you want to skip the crowds, head here a day out. You can dive deep into the swimming pool, shake a leg at a rain dance, and sign up for outdoor sports at the sprawling resort.

Priced at INR 1,586 per person, they also offer stay packages at INR 10,715 per couple which includes indoor and outdoor games, rain dance and access to the swimming pool along with breakfast, lunch, and snacks. Much of the resort’s indoor sites are fashioned like softly, lit-up rocky caves. Inside, they have the usual mix of conference rooms and banquet halls. But what will interest you, during your day outing, is the rain-dance floor – where you can break into a jig while getting soaked. There’s also a food court and a lounge bar for when you want to refuel. For a pampering session, just head to the in-house spa and sign up for any of their Ayurvedic packages.

There’s plenty of adventures that come at reasonable prices. You can zip around atop quad bikes, bounce off trampolines, and spin around in zorb balls. There’s also the option of adding a splash of colour to your day with a round of paintball. And zip line across the blue, blue sky.