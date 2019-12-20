This Iconic, 65-Year-Old Library In Malleswaram Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

GRJ Gupta was only ten years old when he started Gupta Circulating Library along with his older brother who was all of 12. The library has always been on Malleswaram’s Sampige Road but it used to be way larger, Gupta recalls. In the initial days, the library used to stock books in seven regional languages along with English. And Bangaloreans would come from near and far to source weekly reads from him.

The advent of the internet though has destroyed business, Gupta says. The library now operates out of a one-room with ageing walls. However, what hasn’t been compromised upon is the stellar service. As each patron walks in, Gupta remembers them by name and asks about their recent travels and their children while making detailed entries in his ledger. For those of you who miss the charming, personalised service every time you visited the library or a store, this cosy bookstore might just be the answer to your prayers.