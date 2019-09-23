Travel Planning? Feed Your Wanderlust And Shop For Handy Products From This Travel Store

While it does sound German, Gute Reise (which translates to ‘Have a nice trip’ in German, by the way) is actually an India–based company that houses international brands from all across the world. Their store is located on the first floor of Garuda Mall and you'll find here brands like Victorinox, Swiss Gear and Go Travel. So, you can rest assured that all their products are safe and top-quality. But that’s not the only thing that we like about the brand. We quite like that they have products for all kinds of travel, be it leisure, adventure or business! They cover all your bases.

Personally, we were impressed with their filter water bottles – all you have to do is fill it up with some water and shake – the inbuilt filters in the bottle take away the debris, leaving you with instant clean drinking water! That means you can channel your inner Bear Grylls at any place. You’ll also find cute-sy frog and ladybug shaped flashlights to up your kawaii aesthetic! As expected, the price range for the accessories here lies a bit on the high end (duh), but owing to the high standards of quality, we don’t mind investing in some for our next travel adventure!