GYLT: Royalty Has A New Name

Bangaloreans, New place alert! Bangalore has a new place that's just opened and it's as sinful as the name suggests. It's a royal affair, ladies and gentlemen. GYLT, situated just beside Byg Brewski in Hennur is all set to make your long ride to and fro worthwhile. Situated on the outskirts of the city means it's away from the traffic and closer to sanity. Ambience The interiors are palace-like as I'd prefer it to be defined. High ceilings with huge chandeliers hanging. Food Sheer delight. The cuisine is mainly Asian along with cheese, a lot of it. Because who doesn't love cheese? The idea behind this was to give the audience something new, that they won't find anywhere else and yet keep the familiarity subtly. My favourites 1. Lamb Chops: succulent pieces of lamb stirred to glory 2. Bacon wrapped prawns: a clear winner of a fish. This combination wins you over. 3. Black cheese dumplings: The cheese inside is ready to burst in your mouth the moment you pop one. Drinks Making your nights LIT is their exclusive collection of cocktails, red wines and drinks! Here's my stand out winner, The 'Crown' This yellow stardust has Edible Gold which can be seen moving when you stir your glass to glory. This drink has been named celebrating the Game of Thrones final season. This one glitters and is gold too. Win-Win Ingredients: Monkey Shoulder, Edible Gold, Lemon, Thyme, Elderflower, Shandy. Hospitality On fleek shall be an understatement for GYLT. The chef, the waiters, the bartenders and everyone on the service team were so passionate about serving the best food and drinks. We had someone over every 15 minutes recommending a dish or a drink and once it arrives, providing us with details and how it's careful brought to our tables. A great team makes the place great. And this is one of the best examples of it. What a Team! To add to the awesomeness, Fun fact: This place even has an ice vending machine too. So the ice they have is the ice they produce. And it's crystal clear without any alterations whatsoever. The ph levels are brought down from over 20 to 4 and then brought to you. How clear! That's why you'll see your ice melting slowly and the last sips of your drink won't be just water. You paid for every sip, and you get just that! Cheers 🍷